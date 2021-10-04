Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is RR Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners comprises 4.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,258. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

