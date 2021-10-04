Phore Price Hits $0.0796 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2,326.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00474230 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,057,214 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

