Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,251 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.49% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

