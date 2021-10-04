Physicians Realty Trust (TSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (TSE:DOC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

