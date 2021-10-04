Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.95

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

About Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.