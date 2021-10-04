PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.87.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
