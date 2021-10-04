PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years.
Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 32,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,999. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
