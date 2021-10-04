PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.