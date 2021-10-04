PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE PTY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 516,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,743. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

