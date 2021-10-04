PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 412,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,165. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.