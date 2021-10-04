PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PGP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,730. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

