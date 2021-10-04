PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of PGP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,730. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
