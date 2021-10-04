PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PHK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 568,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

