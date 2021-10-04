PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:PHK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 568,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.18.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
