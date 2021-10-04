PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Plans Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE PKO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. 148,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,718. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

