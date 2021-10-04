PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PFN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,203. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

