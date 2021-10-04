PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

