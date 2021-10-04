PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.
Shares of PMF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. 21,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
