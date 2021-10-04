PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PMF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. 21,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.