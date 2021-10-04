PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.35.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
