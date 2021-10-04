PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.