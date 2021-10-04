PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 32,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.