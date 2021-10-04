PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RCS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 274,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,011. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.