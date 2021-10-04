PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00146912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,307.02 or 1.00264665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.03 or 0.06848809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.