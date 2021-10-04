Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $2,563.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00360686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.87 or 0.00866978 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,520,824 coins and its circulating supply is 431,260,388 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.