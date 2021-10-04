Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 143,716 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.60% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $635,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

PXD traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,517. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

