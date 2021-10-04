Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after buying an additional 962,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

