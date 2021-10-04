Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.13 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $499.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

