Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

WesBanco stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

