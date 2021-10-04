Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.67).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,309. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

