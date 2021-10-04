Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PICC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

