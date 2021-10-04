PIVX Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $50.32 million and $336,565.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013308 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012204 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,211,673 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.