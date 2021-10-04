PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $62.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.01154464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.76 or 0.00438360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00296944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050014 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

