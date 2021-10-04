Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is RR Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 1.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 190,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,560. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

