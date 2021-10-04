PlatON Hits Market Capitalization of $18.49 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. PlatON has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $3.08 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,055,361 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars.

