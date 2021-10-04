PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $3.23 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.09 or 0.08760090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00283693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.