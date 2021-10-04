Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

PAZRF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

