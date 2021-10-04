Plian Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Plian has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $19,820.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.77 or 0.08614841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00278157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00113675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 865,006,285 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

