PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 11,541 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $171,468.32.
- On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83.
- On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,351.33.
- On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $400,814.40.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68.
- On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.
- On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26.
PMVP traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. 345,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,779. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
PMVP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.