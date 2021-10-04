PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 11,541 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $171,468.32.

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26.

PMVP traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. 345,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,779. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

