PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Up 51.6% in September

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,681. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

