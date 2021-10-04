Polkadot Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Polkadot has a market cap of $30.76 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.00684276 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

