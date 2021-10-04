Polkally Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KALLY)

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Polkally coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkally has a total market cap of $172,684.45 and $17,795.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkally has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00139445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.60 or 0.99607850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.43 or 0.06890484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkally Profile

Polkally’s total supply is 94,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

Polkally Coin Trading

