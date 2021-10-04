Polker (PKR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $892,584.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Polker has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $892,584.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00146912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,307.02 or 1.00264665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.03 or 0.06848809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.