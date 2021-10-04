Polyient Games Governance Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,331.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $168.26 or 0.00344189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $48,331.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.46 or 0.08535210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00274308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00113731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

