PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 302.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $174,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

