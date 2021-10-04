PolySwarm (NCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $402,739.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 82.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $402,739.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 88% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.52 or 0.08620967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00278348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00114214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

