Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1,103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Popular worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.59 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.