Popular, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Popular in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $10.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. Popular has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

