Populous Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Populous has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.83 or 0.08853736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00299548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.