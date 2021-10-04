Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.85. 5,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,887. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.