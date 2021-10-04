Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 7.4%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.37. 7,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $316,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,160 shares of company stock valued at $17,712,897 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

