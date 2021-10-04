Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $700,034.96

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $700,034.96 and $55,498.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00007337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.41 or 0.99859657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.17 or 0.06997546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

