PowerPool 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $101.16 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005431 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $90.76 million and $101.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,883,101 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

